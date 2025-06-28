Chants of Jai Jagannath resonate as Rath Yatra taken out in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city came alive with colour, devotion, and tradition on Friday as the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was celebrated with immense religious fervour. The iconic chariot procession began from the Jagannath Temple in Radhanand Nagar, Manewada-Besa Road in Nagpur, drawing thousands of devotees onto the streets.

The day of celebration started with the auspicious Mangal Aarti at daybreak, followed by sacred rituals such as Snan Avakash and Gopal Vallabh Bhog. Soon after, the much-awaited Pahandi Vijay ceremony unfolded, as idols of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra were brought out amidst devotional chants and music.

Gold Rate 27 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,400 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Adding to the spiritual grandeur, the traditional Chera Pahara ritual, symbolising humility and service, was performed by Bhupendra Agrawal. As the ornately adorned chariot began its journey, devotees vied to pull the sacred ropes, believing it to be a blessing.

The atmosphere turned electric as the city echoed with chants of “Jai Jagannath, Jai Jai Jagannath,” resonating from every corner. Residents lined the route to seek blessings and catch a glimpse of the divine siblings aboard the grand chariot.

Organised by the Odia Samaj under the leadership of President Bhabani Prasad Mishra and Secretary Ganesh Chandra Das, the Rath Yatra concluded at the Mausi Maa Temple, marking the end of yet another spiritually enriching chapter of the Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition in Nagpur.