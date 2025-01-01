Change of guard: Itankar to head MADC to speed up MIHAN project in Nagpur

First District Collector to get charge of Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MADC

Advertisement













Nagpur: In yet another change of guard at the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), District Collector Vipin Itankar has been vested with complete powers of Vice-Chairman-cum-Managing Director (VCMD) for the MIHAN project at Nagpur. The move aims to enable faster decisions, especially those related to investments, at Nagpur itself.

Earlier this week, Itankar was made the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of MIHAN India Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that operates the Nagpur Airport.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He replaced MADC’s current VCMD, Swati Pandey, as MIL chief. Now, Itankar has been given equivalent powers for MIHAN as well.

Such an arrangement has happened for the first time in MIHAN, which is also dubbed the most ambitious project for Nagpur. Itankar already holds the charge as Joint Managing Director of MADC, but now his powers have been upgraded to that of VCMD.

Itankar, who confirmed the development, told a local daily that his appointment will enable speedier work for both, MIHAN and the airport. As MIL Chairman and Collector, he will be able to expedite works like the rehabilitation of PAPs to pave the way for land transfer for the airport. Cases of investment for MIHAN will also be cleared at Nagpur instead of the file being sent to Mumbai, he said.

MADC is a state government corporation that is developing the MIHAN project, which includes a special economic zone (SEZ) and a domestic tariff area (DTA). MIL, which runs the Nagpur Airport, is a joint venture between MADC and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Now, even as Pandey, an Indian Postal Service Officer, remains the VCMD, she will handle other airport projects across the state. The office of MADC Chairman is held by the Chief Minister.

The office of the Development Commissioner (DC) too is looking forward for more coordination with MADC, said sources. The DC is an officer appointed by the Ministry of Commerce, whose mandate is to act as a regulator as well as promote the SEZ. Praveen Kumar, DC for MIHAN-SEZ, said there are plans to jointly promote the project among investors with MADC.

Lately, six new companies were approved for setting up units in MIHAN-SEZ. These companies are engaged in software development, manufacturing pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors business. A full-time assistant development commissioner, Palash Kumar, too was appointed for the SEZ, said Kumar.

The SEZ recorded exports worth Rs 4,453 crore as of 2023-24, a growth of 27% compared to 2022-23. The figures for the current year are yet to be compiled.

Dr Itankar creates war room to expedite projects of various departments:

To review and expedite works of various departments, District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has created a war room. Through this war-room, various projects under Collector in the district will be reviewed. This is for the first time that a Collector has created such a war-room. Usually the Collector reviews the projects in a routine manner. The Collector has fixed the responsibility of the respective departments to the officers.

The war room has Vikas Nagulkar, General Manager, Mahametro; Alpana Patne, Executive Engineer, Project-1, Nagpur Municipal Corporation; Representative (Class-I officer), Tribal Development; Prashant Bhandarkar, Executive Engineer, Nagpur Improvement Trust; Pandurang Pakhle, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Department of Forest; Representative (Class I officer), Railways; Vipul Jadhav, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad; Representative (Class I), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation; Representative (Class I), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as members while Additional Collector (T ushar Thombare) as Member Secretary.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated an idea of a 100-day plan. This war-room can immediately respond to it. It will help the Government to speed up the work in the district.