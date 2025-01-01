Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 14.50, to cost Rs 1980 in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a New Year relief for consumers, the State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of LPG cylinders across several major cities, including Nagpur. The price of the 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs 14.50 with effect from January 1, 2025. However, there has been no change in the price of the 14 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder.

With the cut, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1980 in Nagpur.

The downward revision, though modest, comes as a welcome change for businesses heavily reliant on LPG cylinders, such as restaurants, caterers, and other commercial users. These reductions are expected to ease operational costs slightly, although the benefits will depend on usage levels. Over the past three months, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have shown minor fluctuations.

ATF prices reduced

Domestic airlines in India received some relief as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices saw reductions across the country’s four major metros, effective January 1, 2025.

In Delhi, the new ATF price is Rs 90,455.47 per kiloliter, marking a reduction of Rs 1,401.37 from the December 2024 rate of Rs 91,856.84. Kolkata witnessed a sharper decline, with prices dropping by Rs 1,491.84 to Rs 93,059.79 from Rs 94,551.63 last month. Mumbai recorded the lowest ATF price among the metros, now at Rs 84,511.93 per kiloliter, a decrease of Rs 1,349.09 from Rs 85,861.02 in December. Chennai saw the steepest reduction of Rs 1,560.77, bringing the price to Rs 93,670.72 from Rs 95,231.49 earlier.