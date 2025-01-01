Two women’s fight turns violent at Pirates Pub in Dharampeth, Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A minor disagreement between two women at Pirates Pub in Dharampeth, Nagpur, turned into a violent altercation late Monday night, culminating in an attack by two men on one of the women’s acquaintances.

The Ambazari police have filed a case against Ajju Chavan (24), a resident of Uppalwadi, and Akshay Madavi, hailing from Futala, for assault and issuing death threats.

The incident began when a woman, reportedly wearing a pink dress, created a commotion inside the pub. A patron, identified as Jabir’s sister, alerted him and his friend about the situation. Responding swiftly, Jabir and his friend reached the venue and waited in the basement area.

However, the woman in pink followed them and confronted Jabir’s friend. The situation escalated when Jabir’s friend attempted to address the dispute between her and his sister. The woman’s associates, Ajju and Akshay, then entered the fray, verbally abusing Jabir’s friend before turning on Jabir himself.

According to the police, the confrontation intensified as one of the accused hurled a beer bottle at Jabir and issued a death threat. The trio — Ajju, Akshay, and the woman– fled the scene soon after the altercation.

Jabir later approached the Ambazari Police Station, where a case was registered against the accused under charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

The police are investigating the matter further and searching for the accused, who remain at large.