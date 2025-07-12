Chandrapur Station to streamline train operations with coaching terminal

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major initiative by Central Railway (CR), a Coaching Terminal has been sanctioned at Chandrapur Railway Station. The move will help in reducing the congestion at Ballarshah Railway Station and improve management of long distance trains for Operating Department. The sanction came in response to consistent public demand for originating trains and extension of Mail/ Express services from Chandrapur.

This significant development aims to upgrade existing infrastructure and enhance passenger convenience while addressing operational bottlenecks in the region. The currently under-utilised Chandrapur goods shed is being repurposed to create high-level passenger platforms, thereby expanding the station’s coaching capacity.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In addition to the redevelopment of the goods shed area, new platforms are also being constructed on the main entry side of the station, increasing the total number of platforms to eight. This augmentation will facilitate better handling of passenger traffic and improve overall train operations. The project is expected to substantially decongest the Ballarshah Railway Station yard, located around 18 kilometres away, which currently handles a significant share of both passenger and goods traffic.

The transformation of Chandrapur into a full-fledged terminal will also result in smoother interchange of goods trains with South East Central Railway (SECR) and South Central Railway (SCR), thereby enhancing punctuality and operational efficiency. Being the District Headquarters, Chandrapur has seen a regular public demand for starting direct trains to Mumbai and Pune, and this development will help fulfill that long-pending need.

To improve accessibility and passenger comfort, facilities such as Divyangjan-friendly toilets and tactile pathways will be provided. The station will also be equipped with Coach Indication Boards and an Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS) to ensure seamless and real-time information flow for all passengers.