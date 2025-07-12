Fire breaks out in Nagpur residential building’s solar panels; no casualties

Advertisement



Nagpur: A potential major disaster was averted on Saturday in a Nagpur residential area when a fire erupted in the solar panels of a building. Quick response by the Fire Department ensured the blaze was brought under control with no casualties reported.

The incident occurred at a residential building owned by Umadevi Jaiswal, located at Plot No. 1272, behind Haldiram Day2Day, near Bhoot Bangla. Upon receiving information about the sudden fire in the rooftop solar panels, personnel from the Kalamna Fire Station swiftly rushed to the scene.

Firefighters took immediate action, completely extinguishing the flames. Cooling procedures are currently underway to ensure no reignition.

The incident caused a brief period of panic in the locality, but the prompt response of the fire brigade prevented any loss of life or significant damage.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, preliminary assessments suggest a technical malfunction as the likely reason. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities have highlighted the importance of regular maintenance and inspection of systems like solar panels, as a lack of such checks can increase the likelihood of similar incidents. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and ensure their solar installations are regularly serviced.