Shalarth ID scam: Nagpur cops file 400-page chargesheet against 8 accused

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Police have filed the first 400-page chargesheet in the Shalarth ID Scam with the First Class Judicial Magistrate on Friday and named eight persons, including a former Government official, school Directors, and teachers. They have been booked under various sections for cheating, forgery, and fraud.

According to police, the scam includes the creation of fake Shalarth IDs and certificates to obtain jobs of teachers illegally. The key accused is Ulhas Kawadu Narad (54), a resident of Manewada Road Nagpur, who served as a Deputy Director (Education). He was arrested from Gadchiroli on April 11.

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Other accused include: Parag Nanaji Pudke (33) – Principal of Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya, resident of Lakhani; Nilesh Shankarrao Meshram (52) a resident of Fire Engineering College Road; Sanjay Shankarrao Dudhalkar (53), a resident of Suraj Nagar, Wadgaon Road, Yavatmal; Suraj Punjaram Naik (40), a resident of Shri Mahalaxmi Nagar, New Narsala Road, Nagpur; Mahendra Bhaurao Mhaiskar (43), a resident of Awale Nagar, Kapil Nagar. He is said to have prepared the fake proposal. Raju Kevda Meshram (59), a resident of Arjuni Morgaon, Gondia; Charan Narayan Chetule (63), a resident of Khat Road, Venkatesh Nagar, Bhandara.

As per the police investigation, Parag Pudke used the fake proposal created by Mahendra Mhaiskar to issue a bogus certificate of SKB Vidyalaya in Yadav Nagar. This certificate was used to get a job and create a fraudulent Shalarth ID with the help of Ulhas Narad. Rahul Meshram and Sanjay Dudhalkar assisted in the process. Similarly, Raju Meshram and Charan Chetule also used the same method to secure jobs using fake school IDs. After a detailed investigation, Senior Police Inspector Manish Thakre prepared the chargesheet and submitted it to the court.