Video: Container-car collide on Sadar Flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: Another mishap reported on Sadar Flyover after a Container truck and Creta car collided here, on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

According to police sources, the truck and Creta car reportedly collided near RBI Square on Sadar Flyover. Following the incident, heavy traffic jam occurred on the Sadar-Mankapur-Katol Flyover.



Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Sadar Police and Nagpur Traffic Department rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.

Cops have rushed the injured to hospital and probing further.

