Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Maata Ne Bulaya Hai: Double delight as temple doors reopen, Navratri begins

Nagpur: Thursday the October 7 turned out to be the most blissful day for people as religious places reopened after seven months and the nine-day Navratri festivity commenced with devotional fervour.

With the first rays of day braek, devotees thronged various places of religious worship for darshan and blessings of their beloved deities. With prayers on their lips and devotion in hearts, people in Nagpur visited temples which reopened on Thursday after remaining shut for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, marking further easing of restrictions in the State.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, the devotees lined up at Tekdi Ganesh Temple, Shri Mahalkaxmi Jagdamba Mandir, Koradi, Sai Baba Temple on Wardha Road, Balaji Mandir at Seminary Hills and Itwari and other small and big temples of their beloved deities.

Maharashtra Government had announced on September 24 that all places of worship will reopen in the State from October 7, the first day of Navratri. However, the entry at the religious places will be with Covid-19 riders including full vaccination. As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and District Collector, the devotees and others will be allowed entry to places of worship subject to certain conditions.

As the nine-day long festival of Navratri began on Thursday, devotees from across the city thronged temples to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The doors of temples have been opened for devotees to worship and pay obeisance. A heavy rush of devotees is being witnessed at Koradi’s Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir, Goddess Durga Mandirs at Pratap Nagar and other places. The devotees expressed their reverence by offering coconut, flowers and fruits to the Goddess.

The festival of Navratri celebrates the victory of good over evil by Goddess Durga. Thursday is the first day of Navratri and it marks the auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri. There are five known types of Navratri falling in a year, out of which Sharad Navratri or Shardiya Navratri is the most significant one. On Day 1 of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. During these 9 days of festivity, different avatars of Goddess Durga are evoked and prayed to.