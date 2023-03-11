Chairman Maharera Ajoy Mehta Visited CREDAI Nagpur Metro



Nagpur: Chairman MahaRERA Ajoy Mehta in his recent visit to the office of CREDAI Nagpur Metro appreciated that CREDAI has always worked for benefit of its members and in the interest of customers. He said that currently 49000 projects are registered under MahaRERA in whole state of Maharashtra out of which more than 5000 projects are lapsed. MahaRERA is taking all the measures to bring back these projects for completion so that customers don’t face monetary loss. MahaRERA is working for the development, promotion and regulation of real estate sector.

Association has requested to empower Nagpur RERA Office so that it will work for the Vidarbha region builders. This will also help for faster registration of projects. Along with this CREDAI Nagpur Metro has discussed other issues which builders are facing; for which Chairman Ajoy Mehta has assured to resolve at the earliest. He appreciated the Association’s work towards the benefits of its members.

Association raised an issue regarding deriving a procedure for the agreements which are already registered and needs to be cancelled due to default on payment by the buyers through cancellation deed at the sub registrar office.

For the clarification of members Association requested to issue clarification on exclusion of open or enclosed balcony in carpet area as defined and clarified by RERA. It was pointed that presently carpet area as per BPMS includes enclosed balcony in carpet area; which is contradictory with the definition given by RERA.

Along with the Chairman Shri Ajoy Mehta, also present were Shri Mahesh Pathak, Member MahaRERA, Dy. Secretary, MahaRERA Nagpur Office Shri Sanjay Bhimanwar President CREDAI Nagpur Metro Shri Vijay Dargan, Secretary Shri Gaurav Agarwala, Senior members Shri Santdas Chawla, Shri Prashant Sarode and other members of Association.

