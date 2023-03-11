CBI, ACB Nagpur arrest RPF Inspector Mukesh Kumar Meena for demanding Rs. 3 Lakhs bribe

Nagpur/Akola: The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur have arrested Inspector Mukesh Kumar Meena from RPF Police Station, Akola for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 3 lakhs. The arrest was made after the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the first installment of Rs. 1 lakh from the complainant.

According to the complaint received by the agencies, the accused demanded the bribe to release the complainant’s father from the cases registered against him at RPF Police Station, Akola, and also to grant bail at the Police Station itself.

In response, the CBI and ACB Nagpur registered a case against Inspector Mukesh Kumar Meena and others under Section 120-B of IPC r/w Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

After the arrest, searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused public servant. The agencies are still conducting the searches and collecting evidence to strengthen their case against the accused.

This case serves as a reminder that corruption will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those who indulge in such practices. The CBI and ACB Nagpur have assured that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.

