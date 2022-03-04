CGST Joint Commissioner, CA in CBI net for Rs 4 lakh bribe

Nagpur: In a big catch, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, trapped Mukul Patil, Joint Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax (CGST) and Hemant Rajandekar, Chartered Accountant, red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a contractor to get the service tax liability case disposed of.

Following the trap, the CBI conducted a search and found cash around Rs 5 to 6 lakh from the residence of Patil, apart from other valuables like gold. Substantial cash was also found at the office of Patil but verifications are underway about their legality. The action was supervised by Senior SP CBI M S Khan and Additional SP Sandeep Chougle.

As per details, contractor Jayant Laxmikant Choupane of M/s Jai Electricals & Electronics, district Yavatmal, lodged a complaint against Rajandekar, Chartered Accountant, M/s V R Inamdar & Co, Ajni Chowk, alleging demand of Rs 4.50 lakh as a motive to induce Patil, Joint Commissioner, CGST (Nagpur-2) by corrupt and illegal means to cause performance of a public duty dishonestly. Patil had issued a show cause notice on contractor Choupane pertaining to service tax liability. After negotiations, Patil and Rajandekar agreed to accept Rs 4 lakh to dispose of the case. After verification of the complaint, a team of the premier investigation agency laid a trap and caught Patil and Rajandekar red-handed when they accepted the bribe amount.

CBI registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the two accused.

The trap was laid by Inspectors Neeraj Gupta, Kalyani Humane, and staff comprising Rathod, Kujur and Tiwari under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (CBI) M S Khan.