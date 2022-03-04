Ex-ASI’s wife robbed of Rs 5 lakh cash in MIDC, cops hunt looters

Nagpur: The spate of robberies and looting continues to dog the Second Capital Of Maharashtra unabated. In the latest incident, the wife of an ex-Assistant Sub-Inspector was robbed of Rs 5 lakh cash when two bike-borne goons snatched the bag containing the cash from her in MIDC police jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the robbers.

The victim, Meena Shivprasad Vishwakarma (62), wife of Shivprasad Vishwakarma (63), retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and a resident of Yashoda Nagar, had gone to SBI’s MIDC Branch to withdraw cash on Thursday. After withdrawing Rs 5 lakh, the Vishwakarma couple came out of the bank around 3.25 pm. Meena was carrying Rs 5 lakh cash in her bag. When Shivprasad was about to start his two-wheeler, two men came on a motorcycle from behind. The pillion rider snatched the bag containing the cash from Meena. She and her husband raised an alarm, but the robbers sped away. The bag also contained Meena’s mobile phone and some important documents. Staff from MIDC Police Station led by Senior Inspector Umesh Besarkar rushed to the spot on being informed.

Following the complaint, MIDC Police registered a case under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police have mounted a hunt to nab the two robbers on the basis of the CCTV footage.