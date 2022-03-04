I will quit politics if a contractor says he paid commission to Gadkari for work: Union Minister

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, well-known for his straightforward talk, has made a significant statement that he will quit politics if a single contractor says that he got a contract by paying commission to Gadkari. “Earning money is not wrong. But politics is not a source for amassing money,” Gadkari declared.

The Union Minister was speaking after inaugurating Bharat Ratna Atal Behari Vajpayee E-Library in Nagpur on Thursday.

Gadkari further said he constructed a network of roads worth Rs 50 lakh crore across the country. In Nagpur, works worth Rs 86,000 crore were also done. But not a single rupee as commission was taken from any contractor. “If a contractor says that he got a contract by paying commission to Gadkari, then I will quit politics,” asserted the Union Minister.

Speaking further on the occasion, Gadkari appreciated the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for the excellent design and construction of the E-Library. “Earning money is not wrong but the aim in politics should not be to amass money,” he said. Taking a jibe at Corporators, Gadkari ‘advised’ them not to crave for Laxmi Darshan. “If you want to earn money, come to me. I will help you in starting a good business,” the Minister urged the Corporators.