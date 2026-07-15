Luxury Hotel Drug Party Busted at Centre Point Hotel in Nagpur; Three from Gondia Arrested While Allegedly Consuming MD

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Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police busted an alleged drug party at Centre Point Hotel in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area, arresting three young men from Gondia who were allegedly found consuming MD (Mephedrone). Police also seized MD powder from their possession. A local court has remanded all three accused to three days of police custody as investigators probe the source of the narcotics and the supply network.

The action was carried out as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics drive in the city. Acting on a specific tip-off that a group of youths was allegedly consuming MD at Centre Point Hotel in Ramdaspeth, Sitabuldi Police conducted a raid in the presence of independent witnesses.

According to police, upon entering the hotel room, officers found the three suspects in an allegedly intoxicated state. The accused were identified as Mayank Agrawal, Parag Agrawal, and Kunal Nakhate, all residents of Gondia. They were taken into custody on the spot.

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During the search, police recovered 1.640 grams of MD powder from the accused. During preliminary questioning, the trio allegedly admitted to jointly purchasing around 2.5 grams of MD, of which a portion had already been consumed.

The accused were subsequently subjected to medical examination, and their blood and urine samples have been sent for forensic analysis. A case has been registered against them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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The three were produced before a court, which granted three days of police custody to facilitate further investigation.

Police are now investigating the source of the seized MD, the drug supply chain operating in Nagpur, and whether any larger narcotics network or additional individuals are linked to the case.

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