Nagpur Sadar: Accused Escapes Gujarat Police Custody

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Nagpur: A man arrested in a cheque bounce case allegedly escaped from the custody of a Gujarat Police team while they were halting at a hotel in Nagpur during transit. The incident has raised serious questions over the security arrangements and the handling of the accused while in police custody.

According to the complaint, Police Sub-Inspector Himatbhai Jinjala (57), attached to the A-Division Police Station in Rajkot, Gujarat, had arrested the accused, Amit Das Bikamdas, from Odisha on a bailable warrant in connection with a cheque bounce case. The police team was transporting him to Gujarat by a private taxi.

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During the journey, the team stopped at India Sons Hotel in the jurisdiction of Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur for the night. As per the complaint, the police officers, a constable, and the accused were accommodated in separate rooms.

Police alleged that while the constable on duty fell asleep, the accused seized the opportunity and escaped from custody. CCTV footage reportedly shows the accused calmly walking out of the hotel before disappearing.

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Following the escape, Gujarat Police lodged a complaint with Tehsil Police Station, and a search operation was immediately launched.

Nagpur Police, in coordination with the Gujarat Police team, are searching for the absconding accused at various locations across the city and monitoring routes leading out of Nagpur. The investigation is focused on tracing the accused and determining whether any lapses in security contributed to the escape.

The incident has sparked questions about the precautions taken while transporting accused persons and whether negligence on the part of the escorting police personnel enabled the escape. The matter remains under investigation.

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