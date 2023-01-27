Centre Point, Aspire International teams to meet in finals of MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament

Nagpur: Brilliant performances from Iknoor Singh and Jai Jaiswal led Centre Point School (Dabha) and Aspire International School (Wardha Road) respectively to the Boys U-16 final of the Nagpur leg of the ongoing MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament on Wednesday.

Iknoor Singh (131* off 84) slammed a sensational ton to lead Centre Point School (Dabha) to an emphatic 202-run win against Centre Point School (Katol Road) in an MI Junior Boys’ U-16 Semi-Final in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Iknoor’s destructive knock led Centre Point (Dabha) to 328 runs in 40 overs. Centre Point (Katol Road) were then knocked over for 126 runs, thanks to Raj Kapse’s brilliant 4-wicket haul (4 for 23).

In the other Boys U-16 semi-final, Jai Jaiswal (108* off 110) single-handedly dragged Aspire International School (Wardha Road) to a respectable total of 222 in 40 overs against Shri Rajendra High School (Kothi Road).

Aspire then managed to defend the unconvincing total, bowling Shri Rajendra High School out for 167 runs. Shreenav Tekade (6 for 24) was the destroyer-in-chief, taking an outstanding six-for to steer Aspire to victory.

Brief Scores:

Under 16 Boys

Aspire International School, Wardha Road 222/8 in 40 overs (Jai Jaiswal 108*; Sarthak Karosiya 2-26) beat Shri Rajendra High School, Kothi Road 167 all out in 35.5 overs (Aryan Munde 52; Shreenav Tekade 6-24, Jai Jaiswal 2-26).

Player of the match: Jai Jaiswal

Centre Point School, Dabha 328/6 in 40 overs (Iknoor Singh 131*; Vihan Gundhare 3-51) beat Centre Point School, Katol Road 126 all out in 31.5 overs (Raj Kapse 4-23)

Player of the match: Iknoor Singh.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement