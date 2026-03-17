Centre assures steady LPG supply in Nagpur amid global tensions; HC closes plea

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Nagpur: In a significant reassurance for consumers, the Central Government on Tuesday informed the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court that it is taking all possible steps, both domestically and internationally, to ensure uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), despite rising global tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The assurance came during the hearing of a petition filed by six LPG distributors of Nagpur who had raised concerns over shortages of domestic cooking gas cylinders. Taking note of the Centre’s response, the High Court disposed of the plea, observing that adequate measures are already being taken to safeguard public interest.

A division bench of Justices Anil S. Kilor and Raj D. Wakode noted that, in view of the detailed affidavit filed by the Centre, no further intervention was required. “It is evident that the government is taking all necessary steps to protect the interests of citizens. Nothing survives in the petition,” the court observed while closing the matter.

The petition, argued by Advocate Shyam D. Dewani on behalf of six distributors, had sought immediate directions to the Central Government to ensure strict enforcement of provisions under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and related laws to maintain adequate LPG supply across the country.

Recognising the seriousness of the issue, the High Court had earlier, on March 12, sought a response from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

‘Situation evolving, but under control,’ says Centre

Presenting the Centre’s stand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the government is fully aware of the challenges posed by the evolving international situation and is actively monitoring developments.

In its affidavit, the Centre stated that it is making every effort to ensure that the global crisis does not disrupt LPG availability in India. “All necessary steps are being taken to ensure that no hardship is caused and that supply and distribution remain smooth,” the affidavit said.

The government also highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, requiring continuous monitoring and timely intervention. It emphasised that certain measures, especially those involving international diplomacy, cannot be disclosed in detail in court proceedings.

Addressing concerns about local shortages, the Centre clarified that any disruption caused by negligence or violations by distributors is being dealt with strictly by the authorities. It assured that accountability is being enforced at all levels to maintain smooth supply chains.

Govt seeks operational freedom to handle crisis

The Centre urged the court to allow it the flexibility to manage the situation in the larger public interest, especially given the sensitive nature of international negotiations.

“We are doing our best at both domestic and global levels,” Mehta submitted, adding that certain diplomatic efforts cannot be placed on record.

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