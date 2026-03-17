Balotsav 2026 – A Celebration of creativity and Talent of Young Minds

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Delhi Public School MIHAN proudly hosted Balotsav 2026, a grand Inter-School Art Competition that brought together the vibrant creative spirit of around 150 students from various prominent schools across Nagpur. The event under the mentorship of the President and Pro Vice Chairperson , Ms.Tulika Kedia and the Director Ms.Savita Jaiswal; blossomed into a magnificent platform where young talents expressed their imagination, innovation, and artistic brilliance with great enthusiasm.

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The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Sameer Hemant Hejib, Director of the School of Creativity—an eminent educationist and a versatile artist whose expertise spans theatre, music, visual arts, origami, and puppetry. His inspiring journey and passion for nurturing creativity added immense value to the event.

Balotsav witnessed children participating wholeheartedly in a wide array of art competitions designed thoughtfully according to different age categories. From colourful drawings and innovative craftwork to expressive performances, every creation reflected originality, confidence, and joy.

The grand culmination of the event was marked by a scintillating choir performance accompanied by a live band, creating a vibrant and electrifying atmosphere. This was followed by a proud and joyous Prize Distribution Ceremony, where winners were felicitated for their outstanding performances. Certificates were awarded to all participants, appreciating their efforts and encouraging them to continue exploring their creative potential.

The event beautifully echoed the belief that art is not just an activity but a powerful medium of learning, expression, and holistic development. The energy, enthusiasm, and creativity displayed by the young participants made Balotsav a truly memorable and inspiring celebration of talent.

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