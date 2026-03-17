43 students caught copying in Board exams in Nagpur Division; action to follow

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has caught 43 students copying during the ongoing Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the Nagpur Division.

The cases include students allegedly linked to question paper leak incidents as well as those caught red-handed while copying at various examination centres. Officials said that 27 cases of copying were reported in Class 12, while 16 cases were recorded in Class 10.

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With the detection process underway, the Board is now set to begin hearings against the students involved. Each student will be given a fair chance to present their side before a final decision on punishment is taken.

Authorities stated that the penalty for cheating depends on the seriousness of the offence. In most cases, students may face a ban from appearing for exams for one to three attempts.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 18, after which the hearing process will formally begin. Based on the students’ explanations and the nature of the copy cases, an expert committee of the Board will decide the quantum of punishment.

Officials also indicated that action will extend beyond students. Examination centres where large-scale copy incidents were reported may face cancellation of recognition. Supervisors and centre heads could also face disciplinary action, including recommendations to the Education Department to withhold salary increments.

While the Board can only recommend such action, the final authority rests with the Education Department. As a result, teaching staff and officials are closely watching the developments.

Board Chairman Shivling Patwe said strict action would be taken depending on the nature of the malpractice. “Students are guided before exams every year, yet some resort to copying, which ultimately harms their own future,” he said.

Notably, this year has seen a higher number of copy cases in Class 12 compared to Class 10, highlighting the ongoing challenge of maintaining discipline and fairness in board examinations.

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