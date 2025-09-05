Nagpur University Enters NIRF Top 100 for the First Time; VNIT and IIM Nagpur Also Improve Rankings

Nagpur: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, announced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday, has brought notable achievements for Nagpur’s academic institutions.

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) secured 44th rank in the engineering category with a score of 56.58 , slightly lower than last year but still a strong performance. VNIT’s Architecture Department ranked among the top 10 in the country .

Nagpur University Breaks into Top 100

RTM Nagpur University, which had traditionally been outside the ranking race, achieved 96th rank in its category, marking its first entry into the top 100. Despite several innovative initiatives in recent years, the university did not secure a place in the Innovation, Research, and Skill Development category.

Other Local Achievements

Shivaji College, Congress Nagar improved its science category rank to 151–200 , advancing nearly 50 positions from last year (201–300).

This year, city institutions like VNIT and IIM Nagpur outperformed prominent national institutes such as BITS Pilani, IIT Mandi, Thapar Institute, Jamia Millia Islamia, and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in their respective categories.

The NIRF rankings consider factors like teaching quality, research output, learning resources, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. The improvements by Nagpur-based institutions highlight consistent efforts by management, faculty, and students in enhancing academic standards and national competitiveness.