State nod to NIT proposal to transfer 32.39 acre land to Nagpur Smart City

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government has cleared the proposal of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) for land swap with Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) in the proposed smart city area. The decision would pave the way for rehabilitation of Project Affected Persons (PAPs) giving boost to creation of Smart City that is still in its infancy.

Recently, Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a Government Resolution, authorising NIT to release its land admeasuring 32.39 acres to Smart City Corporation. The land is in two parcels, one at Mouza Bharatwada measuring 29.49 acre and other at Mouza Punapur measuring 2.90 acres. Before the Smart City project was envisaged, NIT had already allocated the said land parcel to brick kilns. However as the project moved ahead, land parcels of people were acquired on land pooling policy.

Advertisement

After much deliberation, NIT moved a proposal to UDD seeking nod for transfer of its land holding to NSSCDCL. Confirming the development, Prithviraj B P, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSSCDCL, mentioned that post completion of transfer of land parcels, they would move ahead with allocation of plots to PAPs. A draw of lots would be held to allot the plot in the ratio that has been determined at time land acquisition.

At present about 70 PAPs are identified, but their numbers could go up in future. As per the wording of GR, the land value of 32.39 acres at market rate is pegged at Rs 57.19 crore and the amount is needed to be paid to NIT by NSSCDCL. However, accepting the request from NSSCDCL, UDD has agreed to adjust the said amount with equity that was to be infused into former by NIT, as contribution of local urban bodies. NIT was to pay Rs 150 crore as their own capital and that of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) equity.

According to Prithviraj, NIT has been asked to initiate the process of transfer of the land at the earliest. The 104 brick kilns owners have been allotted alternate land at MahaGenco land in Koradi and there NIT undertaken development works. Similarly, the brick kilns have also been asked not to undertake fresh production as the same could delay the clearing of the land in the Smart City area.

The GR underlined that UDD is accepting the land swap proposal as a one time measure treating it special case under Rule 26. For the same State has stayed Rule 8 and given relaxation to enable meeting the goals of NSSCDCL. Smart City area is spread over Bharatwada, Punapur, Pardi and Bhandewadi villages wherein Maharashtra Government notified Town Planning Scheme as per MRTP Act.

For NSSCDCL the GR comes in a nick of time as the Central Government has directed all Smart City Corporations in the country to wrap up their work by June 2024. Till now the smart city has failed to take off as even the civic infrastructure could not be rolled out due to non completion of land acquisition and later due to financial problems faced by the earlier contractor. This has delayed the execution of the planned work and now fresh surveys are being carried out for the road network and other utilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement