Women’s Theft Gang Busted at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur – The Railway Police in Nagpur have busted an active gang of women thieves operating at the city’s railway station, arresting four women and recovering stolen items worth approximately ₹1 lakh.

The arrested women, all residents of Bhavnagar in Gujarat, were caught red-handed during a police operation on Monday morning. They have been identified as Geeta Solanki, Neeta Solanki, Sonia Solanki, and Meenu Solanki. Two young children were also found accompanying the group.

The arrests came after two separate incidents of theft were recently reported at the Nagpur Railway Station. During investigations, police discovered that the gang was targeting passengers by closely observing them in the station premises while pretending to loiter with children. They would strike when the opportunity presented itself, stealing valuable belongings from unsuspecting travelers.

Acting on specific inputs, Nagpur Railway Police laid a trap in the station premises and nabbed the suspects. The investigation has also revealed that the gang was involved in similar thefts at other major railway stations, including Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, and Surat. Multiple theft cases have been registered against them at various locations.

Police have recovered stolen property worth nearly ₹1 lakh from the accused and further investigation is underway.

