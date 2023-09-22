Central Jail inmates dies at Nagpur GMCH after brief illness

Nagpur: Virendra alias Virensingh Nandkishor Chandel (36), a convict incarcerated in the Central Jail, died during treatment on Wednesday.

Chandel, who had been sentenced by the court on charges under Sections 354(a) and 353(b) of the Indian Penal Code, coupled with Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, had been serving his term.

The incident unfolded around 8:50 am on Wednesday when Chandel, identified as Prisoner No.B/8293 and a resident of Hingna, exhibited signs of deteriorating health.

Swiftly responding to the situation, the jail staff promptly admitted Chandel to the Government Medical College & Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, at approximately 1:10 pm, Chandel breathed his last while receiving treatment in Ward No. 52 of the hospital.

