Alarming rise in maternal, infant, child mortalities in Maharashtra; Nagpur tops chart: RTI

Nagpur: Recent data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request by activist Abhay Kolarkar has shed light on a concerning surge in maternal deaths, infant deaths, child deaths, and still births in Maharashtra.

The statistics, sourced from the Maharashtra State Family Welfare office, highlight Nagpur district’s distressing lead in maternal and infant mortalities, while Pune emerges as the top contributor to still births over the past three years.

Examining the data from the last three years, the fiscal year 2021-22 saw a staggering 1,488 reported maternal deaths—an increase from the preceding two years. Shockingly, the state witnessed a total of 3,205 maternal deaths spanning from 2020 to 2022.

Additionally, a staggering 56,504 instances of still births have been recorded from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

In the realm of maternal mortalities, Nagpur reported the highest figures with 3,971 deaths, followed by Pune (249), Amravati (103), Akola (102), and Yavatmal (59). Infant deaths (up to one year) painted a similarly grim picture, with Nagpur recording the highest toll at 3,971 cases, trailed by Akola (3,255), Pune (2,706), Amravati (2,105), and Yavatmal (685).

Tragically, Nagpur also reported the highest number of child deaths (ages 1-5 years) with 778 young lives lost from 2019 to present. Pune followed closely with 477 deaths, while Amravati (358), Akola (218), and Yavatmal (119) also recorded substantial child mortalities over the past three years.

In still birth cases, Pune registered a stark 3,845 instances, making it the highest contributor. Amravati followed with 2,541 cases, trailed by Nagpur (2,325), Akola (2,073), and Yavatmal (412).

The State welfare office clarified that the data was sourced from the Hospital Management Integrated Service (HMIS) portal and State Reporting sheets. Examining the fluctuating trend in still births, the state observed 14,614 cases in 2019-20, which slightly decreased to 13,959 in 2020-21.

However, the numbers saw an unfortunate upturn, reaching 14,296 in 2021-22, only to decline to 13,635 in the financial year 2022-23. This disconcerting data prompts urgent attention and action from the authorities to address and rectify the underlying issues contributing to this alarming rise in mortalities.

