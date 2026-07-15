Central Jail Inmates Create Ruckus, Threaten Jail Officials

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Nagpur: Two inmates lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail have been booked for allegedly abusing jail officials and issuing death threats while on duty. Following a complaint by the jail administration, Dhantoli Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm near Barrack No. 1 in the Chhoti Gol Division of Nagpur Central Jail. At the time, jail officer Vaman Tukaram Nimje was performing his official duties.

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As per the complaint, inmates Deepak alias Khatya Ramkrishna Ghanchakkar and Nadeer Khan Atir Khan Pathan allegedly behaved aggressively with jail authorities. The accused reportedly used abusive language and threatened to kill the officers during the confrontation.

Based on the complaint filed by the jail administration, Dhantoli Police registered an FIR against both inmates under relevant sections of the law. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

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The episode has also raised concerns over security and discipline inside the Nagpur Central Jail. Authorities are examining the sequence of events while the investigation remains underway.

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