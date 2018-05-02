Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – from Nov 22 to 25 in city

Nagpur: The Central India’s largest Agri Summit – Agrovision – will be organised this year from November 22 to 25, 2019, at Reshimbagh Ground, in city. This will be 11th edition of the event. Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis will inaugurate the expo on November 22 while Union Minister and Chief Patron of Agrovision Nitin Gadkari will preside the function. Union Agriculture Minister, Agriculture Minister of Maharashtra and many dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Started 10 years ago with the mission to educate, encourage and empower the farmers of Vidarbha under the guidance Gadkari, Agrovision soon became popular and largest agriculture exhibition of Central India. Free interactive knowledge imparting workshops for the farmers, mega national exhibition, conferences on current issues of importance related to agriculture and expert panel discussion on various topics, animal husbandry pavilion, separate pavilion for MSMEs will be special features of Agrovision this year.

The journey of Agrovision over the years has been remarkable and it has become one of India’s Premier Agri Summit. The vision is to create a prosperous agrarian society where farmers are well informed about the latest practices and agriculture becomes a remunerative and attractive profession. The focus this year will to bring latest technologies and products to the farmers. Keeping this in mind, the theme of the 11th Agrovision has been aptly chosen as “Smart Technologies for Sustainable Development”.

New Initiatives in 11th Agrovision:

• IT in Agriculture

• Start-Ups in Agriculture

• International Pavilion

• MSME Pavilion

Agrovision is a great opportunity to connect with lakhs of farmers from the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada in Maharashtra and adjoining districts of MP, Chhattisgarh, AP and even some from far away states like Haryana, UP, Bihar etc. This is a unique platform to interact with who’s who from the agriculture fraternity.

Impact of Agrovision in last 10 years:

1.Dry land farming is shifting to horticulture.

2.Farmers taking up new avenues like Dairy, Poultry and Fisheries.

3.Increasing demand for new technologies by Agri community such as micro-irrigation, automation etc.

4.Market of farm mechanization expanded.

5.Young students have developed more interest in Agriculture.

6.Urban population has become more aware about Agriculture.

7. Agri tourism is gaining momentum in Vidarbha.

8. Agri-Business has seen considerable contribution from women entrepreneurs.

9. Crop Diversification has seen immense growth.

10. Larger number of farmers have opted for Contract Farming to make farming more economical.