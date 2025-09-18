Central India’s First Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant for Thalassemia Performed in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a landmark achievement for healthcare in Central India, NewEra Mother & Child Hospital has successfully conducted the region’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant (BMT) for Thalassemia Major, offering a young girl a new lease on life. The patient, who had been battling the inherited blood disorder since early childhood, was discharged this week after completing her recovery.

The transplant was performed by a team of leading specialists — Dr. Atish Bakane, Dr. Priyanka Pawar, and Dr. Anand Bhutada — supported by the hospital’s dedicated BMT unit. The complex procedure involved multiple clinical challenges, requiring precision, technical expertise, and round-the-clock medical care.

A Breakthrough for Pediatric Care in the Region

Dr. Bhavana Lakhkar explained that Thalassemia Major is a severe genetic blood disorder that demands lifelong blood transfusions and extensive medical management. “Bone marrow transplant is the only known cure, but it requires highly skilled, multi-disciplinary care,” she said. Until now, families in Central India had to travel to major metropolitan cities for such treatment. This success brings advanced care closer to home, significantly reducing both cost and logistical challenges for families.

Leadership and Support

Hospital directors — Dr. Anand Sancheti, Dr. Nilesh Agrawal, Dr. Nidheesh Mishra, and Dr. Shweta Bhutada — praised the medical team for their groundbreaking work. Senior consultant Dr. Vishram Buche called the transplant “a defining moment” for the hospital’s mission to deliver advanced pediatric healthcare in the region.

The emotional discharge of the young patient, marked by smiles and celebration, reflected the life-changing impact of the achievement. Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh noted that her story has already begun inspiring other families to consider curative options instead of lifelong transfusions.

Expanding Access and Future Plans

Dr. Bakane confirmed that the hospital is now receiving increased inquiries from families across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Building on this milestone, NewEra Mother & Child Hospital plans to expand its BMT program to cover other blood and immune disorders in children.

Other key members of the team — Dr. Priya Bahe, Dr. Jyoti Mahajan, Dr. Kalyani Kadu, and Dr. Rohit Asrani — highlighted that this first successful transplant has established the necessary protocols and confidence for future cases.

A Milestone for Central India

“With this achievement, Central India joins the select group of regions offering pediatric bone marrow transplants, a treatment once available only in larger metros,” said Dr. Anand Bhutada. “This success proves that local medical institutions can rise to global standards — saving more lives and giving children not just treatment, but the hope of a healthy future.”