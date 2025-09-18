Bike collides with NMC’s e-bus in Seminary Hills, one dead, two hurt

Nagpur: What began as a carefree evening ride for three college friends ended in tragedy on Wednesday when their motorcycle collided head-on with a Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) e-bus near LAD College, Seminary Hills. The crash claimed the life of one youth and left two others battling for survival.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Vyankant Paunikar (22), a resident of Lalganj Mehedibag, Sahabalal Wadi. His injured friends, Harsh Rajesh Maudekar (21) of Dahi Bazar and Atul Ghanshyam Kapade (22) of Kumbharpura, are in critical condition.

According to Gittikhadan police, the trio had set out on motorcycle MH 49 V 8025, visiting Balodyan in Seminary Hills before heading to Futala Lake. As dusk fell, they chose to return home via Seminary Hills with Harsh at the wheel.

Tragedy struck around 6 pm when their speeding bike rammed into an NMC e-bus (MH 49 BZ 2762) driven by Santosh Uikey, right outside the LAD College bus stop. The bus, which was carrying about half a dozen passengers en route from Friends Colony to Pipla Phata, dragged the two-wheeler under its front wheel assembly in the violent impact.

Passersby and police rushed the injured to Mayo Hospital, but Yash succumbed to his grievous injuries before doctors could save him. Harsh and Atul continue to fight for their lives under intensive medical care.

Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.