Nagpur ACB trap: Hudkeshwar PSI, woman cop caught accepting Rs 8,000 bribe

Nagpur: In a disgraceful blow to the integrity of the police force, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Nagpur, on Wednesday nabbed a probationary Police Sub-Inspector and a woman constable red-handed while shamelessly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 inside Hudkeshwar Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Akash Sakore (28), probationary PSI, and Sharda Sadashiv Bhere alias Alotkar, a woman constable (Class-3). Instead of upholding the law, the duo allegedly tried to exploit a victim’s family for money.

According to ACB, the complainant, a 29-year-old youth, had approached them after the two demanded Rs 8,000 for handing over crucial documents related to an accident case involving his father. These papers were essential for filing a compensation claim before the Accident Claims Authority.

After verifying the demand, the ACB set a trap at Hudkeshwar Police Station. As soon as Sakore and Bhere accepted the bribe amount, they were caught red-handed by the ACB team in a swift and decisive operation.

Searches have been launched at the residences of both accused, while their mobile phones have been seized to unearth further evidence of corruption. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018) is being registered against the tainted cops.

The operation was executed under the command of SP ACB Sagar Kawade, Addl SP Madhuri Bawiskar, Dy SP Shubhangi Wankhade, PI Ravindra Sahare and their team of officers.

This arrest has once again exposed how corruption has seeped into the very system meant to safeguard citizens, raising serious questions about the moral fabric of the force.