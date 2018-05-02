    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 8th, 2021

    Celebrations of International Environment Day

    Vidarbha Institute of Technology, Nagpur, successfully completed the event of Tree Plantation under the National Service Scheme ( NSS ) at college campus in celebrations of International Environment Day . Plantation takes place with zeal .

    Totally 50 plants were planted in the campus which include flower plants of Rose, Lily etc and also of Neem and Pipal. Principal Dr. S. S. Uttarwar, Vice-Principal Nilesh Bodne were mainly present with all teaching and non-teaching staff of College.

    Dr. S. S. Uttarwar brief the importance and need of tree plantation in ongoing situation of Covid-19 crises. He further says that many of us has lost their lives due to unavailability of oxygen. He urge all to take care of plants. Mother nature is taking our care, we too must do it.

    Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT),Dr.Pooja Maheshwari (Secretary, VIT) along with Dr.G.S.Natrajan (Director, VIT) appreciate the efforts and congratulate organizing team.

