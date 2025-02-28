Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey Creates Ranji Trophy History with Record-Breaking Season

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey carved his name into Ranji Trophy history by setting a new record for the most wickets in a single season during the final against Kerala on Friday. The 22-year-old achieved this remarkable feat at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, reaching the milestone in the second innings with his third wicket of the match.

Dubey surpassed Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman, who held the previous record of 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. Unlike Aman, whose wickets came in the Plate Group, Dubey’s extraordinary tally of 69* wickets was secured against Elite Group opponents, further underscoring his dominance. His stellar performances have been crucial to Vidarbha’s campaign, playing a pivotal role in their journey to the final.

His dominance was particularly evident in the semi-final against Mumbai, where he claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season—matching the record for most five-fors in a single season among Elite Group bowlers.

Dubey’s consistency has placed him among the greats of Ranji Trophy history, joining the ranks of Jaydev Unadkat (67), Bishan Singh Bedi (64), Kanwaljit Singh (62), and Dodda Ganesh (62) in the all-time wicket charts.

Most Wickets in a Ranji Trophy Season

69 – Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha, 2024/25)*

68 – Ashutosh Aman (Bihar, 2018/19)

67 – Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra, 2019/20)

64 – Bishan Singh Bedi (Delhi, 1974/75)

62 – Dodda Ganesh (Karnataka, 1998/99)

Beyond his exploits with the ball, Dubey has also made significant contributions with the bat. He has amassed 472 runs in 17 innings, including five half-centuries, making him one of the rare all-rounders to achieve over 450 runs and 50 wickets in a single Ranji season. Only Sunil Joshi (1995-96), Gurinder Singh (2018-19), and R Sanjay Yadav (2019-20) have accomplished this feat before.

Dubey’s Journey to Stardom

Despite his record-breaking achievements, Dubey’s path to success has been anything but conventional. In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed that his introduction to cricket was accidental—he and his father stumbled upon a cricket academy while on their way to buy schoolbooks.

He later refined his skills in Chennai’s TNCA first-division league, learning to adapt to slow turners and flat pitches. His interactions with Indian spin legend R Ashwin further helped shape his craft.

Despite finishing as Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker last season, Dubey was overlooked for the Duleep Trophy in September 2024. However, with his name now etched in Ranji Trophy history, Dubey has firmly established himself as one of India’s most promising spin talents.