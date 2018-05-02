Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Celebrate victory without firecrackers: Kejriwal

    As AAP is set to register a massive victory in the assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked party volunteers to not burst firecrackers during celebrations to prevent air pollution.

    AAP volunteers grooved to party anthem “Lage Raho Kejriwal” and hugged each other and maintained they will strictly abide by the direction of Kejriwal. They said other preparations, including ordering sweets and namkeens and even “band baja”, were underway at the party’s ITO headquarters.

    The AAP was leading on 56 seats while the BJP on 14, according to the latest election trends. In 2015, AAP secured a landslide victory when it bagged 67 seats, reducing the BJP to three. Congress drew a blank. Reducing air pollution was one of the main promises made by the AAP in its manifesto and “guarantee card”.

