    Published On : Tue, Feb 11th, 2020
    National News

    AAP victory is Kejriwal’s gift to wife on birthday

    The victory is befitting as February 11 — is also Kejriwal’s wife Sunita’s birthday.

    Sunita Kejriwal, who used to work in Indian Revenue Service, quit her job by opting for the voluntary retirement scheme in 2016. In her career, Sunita Kejriwal was posted as Commissioner of IT in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi. Sunita served in the central government for over 20 years.

    People on Twitter gave birthday wishes to Sunita Kejriwal, 54, who had campaigned extensively for her husband.

    “Happy Birthday Sunita Kejriwal Maa’m God bless you and entire family. You are the strength of our hero. Proud of you,” a Twitter user Anil Siwach tweeted.

    Another user, John Rayhan, tweeted, “What a day to celebrate birthday!! Happy birthday to Sunita Kejriwal ma’am, the force behind the man of the day today @ArvindKejriwal”.

    On voting day last week, Sunita had tweeted a family photo outside a polling station. She said her son voted for the first time in any election.

