Ceasefire Implemented Between India and Pakistan: Vikram Misri

New Delhi – Vikram Misri, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, announced in a press briefing today that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been implemented starting 5 PM this evening. He emphasized that the agreement was made on India’s terms.

This step has been taken with the aim of reducing tensions between the two nations. Misri also informed that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries are scheduled to meet again for discussions on May 12.

The ceasefire is being viewed as a significant move towards peace and stability along the border. There is hope that continued dialogue will pave the way for long-term peace between India and Pakistan.

