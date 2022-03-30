CCTV, security barrier at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence vandalised by unidentified men, claims Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader Manish Sisodia has claimed that anti-social elements dismantled the CCTV camera installed at the residence of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Sisodia is the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to Sisodia, the miscreants also broke the security barrier outside Kejriwal’s residence. Besides, the boom barrier at the entrance gate was also dismantled.

“Anti-social elements have broken CCTV cameras and security barriers by attacking Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji’s house in Delhi. The boom barrier on the gate has also been broken,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Kejriwal are facing a barrage of criticism from the Opposition for their stand on the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Kejriwal while speaking on the floor of Delhi’s Legislative Assembly had called ‘The Kashmir Files’ a “jhoothi film” (that tells lies) — on which his party colleagues are having a tough time explaining over the past few days.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, ‘The Kashmir Files’ depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.