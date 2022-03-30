Workshop on “Industrial Automation and Robotics” at GWCET

Nagpur: The Mechanical Engineering Department of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) organized AICTE- ISTE sponsored one week online workshop on “Industrial Automation and Robotics” from March 21 to 25.

The workshop was organized with the objective to make the aspiring engineers acquainted with the conceptual as well as practical knowledge of the Industrial Automation & latest technologies being used to achieve industrial automation. This workshop provided a platform to students of engineering stream on how to upgrade their career as a Robotic engineer.The workshop was conducted online on ZOOM APP.

The inaugural function was held in the presence of Dr Salim Chavan, Convener and Principal, GWCET, Nagpur, Prof. Nitesh H Chahande, Coordinator & Head, Mechanical Engineering Department and Chief Guest Dr. C C Handa, Professor and Head of Mechanical Department from KDK College of Engineering, Nagpur and IQAC Coordinator Prof. Avishkar Wanjari.

The eminent speaker for the workshop Swapnil Udapurkar, CEO, CAD Centre, Nagpur presented on topic ‘Industrial Automation’ & its scope in industries. He focused on the importance of robotics & automation, opportunities in the field of automation, product life cycle, various Cad/Cam modules & drafting, automation & robotics & its importance in other fields of engineering. Sandip Sonaskar, Corporate Consultant, Oberoi Centre for Excellence, spoke on the topic Career opportunities in PLC & Robotics. He elaborated his topic with industrial applications of Robots by showing wonderful slides and real life videos describing how robots are being used to carry out various operations even in hazardous areas. Dr. Jayant Khrurpade, Lecturer,Govt Poly, Gondia delivered on Topic: Catia Modeling & 3D Printing. He explained the various types of M Codes & G codes & how they are used to run the program. Prashik Nagdive, Director, Mesh- MATRIX, Nagpur delivered on the topic: Use of CAE in Automation. In his session he explained how robots will be useful in future. Nowadays CAE is linking with Artificial Intelligence. He also elaborated briefly about the working of power train assembly.

Tejas Dixit and Pradnya Kadam, Sr. Faculties, Automation CAD-CAMGURU, Pune, spoke on the topic: Essence of Industrial Automation. They focused on how automation is being implemented in industries. What are the different types & functions of control systems in automation, actual requirements in automation & different devices used in automation. Uttam Patil & Prashant Kulkarni, Head, Sales, Marketing & Placement, CADCAMGURU, Pune, spoke on the topic: Design your dreams. They also elaborated their topic with the need of automation and career opportunities available for the engineers.

The valedictory function was graced by Dr. Salim Chavan, Convener & Principal, GWCET & Prof. Nitesh Chahande, Coordinator & Head, Mechanical Engineering Department. More than160 participants registered themselves for this online workshop. There was online interaction between speakers and participants to solve their queries. The outcome of the program was that participants understood the importance and functions of Robotics and Automation used in an industry.

Adv. Abhijitji Wanjari, MLC & Secretary, Amar Seva Mandal, Dr. Smita A Wanjari, Treasurer & Senate Member, RTMNU, Nagpur appreciated the efforts taken by the organizing team.

This online workshop was organized under the guidance of Dr. Salim Chavan, Prof. Nitesh Chahande and Prof. S V Gulahne, Co-coordinator. The other teaching staff Dr. M. S. Motghare, Prof. R.M. Dahekar, Prof. D. K. Parve, Prof. M. D. Karambe, Prof. R. S. Bisane put their efforts into the successful conduction of this workshop.