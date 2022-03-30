Modi lauds Nagpur couple’s plant-based brand Cureveda in Mann ki Baat

Nagpur: Cureveda, a three-year-old plant-based supplement brand started by Nagpur’s entrepreneur couple Bhavna and Siddhesh Sharma, was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 87th edition of Mann ki Baat. Modi highlighted the interest in Ayurveda worldwide and the growth in AYUSH manufacturing business from Rs 22,000 crores to Rs 1,40,000 crores in just 6 years, according to reports.

Praising the efforts of new-age brands to further Ayurveda, the Prime Minister congratulated Cureveda for creating dietary supplements for holistic life through the confluence of modern herbal research and traditional knowledge. Ayurveda is based on the principle of maintaining a holistic balance between the body and mind. Modi has also urged the young start-ups to create quality products and spread the awareness of AYUSH globally.

Founder & CEO Bhavna Sharma said, “We thank the PM for his encouragement and are glad to be helping the growth of AYUSH both domestically and globally. We have given a thrust to traditional science of oil pulling by creating products like Sparkle, premium jaggery based chyawanprash, on-the-go formats like our gel sticks for eye health, reinvented Ayurveda by launching a unique beauty range which includes bestseller Glow – collagen builder with pearl powder. We wholeheartedly agree with the Prime Minister’s observation that quality is what will give acceptance to this global science – hence our focus on clinical research, choice of raw material, promise to use no added metals, or use of glass and recyclable packaging is all designed to deliver to that end.”

The Prime Minister wished to make Ayurveda a world phenomenon and has always pressed for a harmonious blend of traditional and modern systems for providing comprehensive health care to the society.

Since its inception, Cureveda has completed five registered clinical trials on products for diabetes, piles, anti-aging, thyroid, urinary tract infection and is one of the most trusted new-age brands in quality herbal supplements. With a digital first presence, the entire range is available online and at around 2,000 retail stores including Wellness Forever, Nobel Pharmacy, Apollo etc. in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune.