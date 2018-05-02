Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    CCTV footage of the robbery at Nagpur Avni Jewellers surface

    Avni Jewellers Nagpur

    Nagpur: The robbery took place on July 5 at Avni Jewelers in Nagpur. The incident of this robbery has been captured in CCTV. The whole sequence of events has been captured on CCTV, showing how the three accused beat the owner of the jewelers and looted all the gold and silver jewelry.

    A total of Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelery were looted. Two accused in the case have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh.

    Also Read: Cops United: Nagpur police officials use batchmates’ help to nab jewellery shop robbers from MP

