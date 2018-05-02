CCTV footage of the robbery at Nagpur Avni Jewellers surface

Nagpur: The robbery took place on July 5 at Avni Jewelers in Nagpur. The incident of this robbery has been captured in CCTV. The whole sequence of events has been captured on CCTV, showing how the three accused beat the owner of the jewelers and looted all the gold and silver jewelry.

A total of Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelery were looted. Two accused in the case have been arrested from Madhya Pradesh.

