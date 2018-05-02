Cops United: Nagpur police officials use batchmates’ help to nab jewellery shop robbers from MP

Nagpur: Displaying united front against the group of miscreants that had robbed Jaripatka based Anvi Jewellery shop on Monday afternoon, the squad of Nagpur Police with the help of Jabalpur Police and Katni Police arrested two robbers from Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday. In a strategic approach Top Cop Amitesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S roped in their batchmates form MP to nab accused while DCP Neelotpal was co-ordinating with MP police teams and team of DCP Gajanan Rajmane led the initial probe and reached till Seoni in search of accused.

Though, other two accused managed to escape using dark, cops have rounded up two Uttar Pradesh based youths Virendrakumar Surdev Yadav (26), a resident of Gadhni village in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Deepak Rajkumar Tripathi (24), a resident of Ganga Nagar, Mau. Cops have also seized one gun, two cartridges, two bikes used in crime (stolen from Durg, Chhattisgarh) and also recovered some silver ornaments. The other two accused have escaped with gold ornaments, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar addressing the press conference here on Tuesday.

Additional CPs Navinchadra Reddy, Dilip Zalke and Sunil Phulari, besides DCP Vinita S, DCP Neelotpal, DCP Noorul Hasan and DCP Gajanan Rajmane were prominently present on this occasion.

“The team of Nagpur Police had reached Seoni when we received information that the accused have checked in at one Prem Lodge under Katni Police Station. Sensing that the accused might escape to UP with team of Nagpur cops might take at least 6-hours to reach the destination, DCP Vinita S roped in her batchmate Siddharth Bahuguna SP Jabalpur to seek help from Katni Police and Jabalpur Police. The cops then rushed to the venue where they found that accused have just left. Though, after a short chase cops managed to nab two accused, however, two accused escaped the arrest using dark,” said CP Amitesh Kumar.

“Initially cops had to scan 400-hours long CCTV footage from 82 places to get the clue regarding accused’s movement. Following one transaction from MP gave the location of accused, cops in a strategic planning laid a trap and nabbed the accused,” the Top Cop asserted.

Shubham Nagdeve