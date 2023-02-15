CCT’s “The Urban Fest” for women entrepreneurs on Feb 18, 19

Nagpur: Corporate Coffee Table ( CCT) is organizing flea named as “The Urban Fest” for women entrepreneurs happening on February 18 and 19 between 12:30 pm and 9 pm at Press Club , Civil lines, Nagpur.

This fest will be Inaugurated by Mr. and Mrs Virendra Kukreja. We have Renowned personalities of Nagpur and all the bloggers to grace the event, informed Kiran Kotwani, Co-founder CCT while addressing the press conference on Wednesday.

“This is an event organized by women for the women. There will be 50+ women entrepreneurs participating in this event and lot of workshop and entertainment activities are planned for kids and family members. The stalls are owned by the people of different cities like Jaipur, Pune and many more,” Kotwani said.

Explaining the vision of CCT, Adv Dimple Anandani said, “Our motive of Flea is to support womens to empower them. Women empowerment is when women have the freedom and choice to make their own decisions. They have the most potent right in deciding what’s right for them and what’s wrong for them. And CCT is helping them to come out of the egg shell and be independent in life,” she said.

“CCT is a networking platform especially for women entrepreneurs. Where we help enthusiasts womens with market strategies and awareness which helps them in professional Growth,” said Dimple Nahar a member of CCT.

CCT members Vrinda Sharma, Pallavi Kale, Fatima Safey & Dr. Nia Khan were prominently present on this occasion.

Currently CCT has 70+ women entrepreneurs of different professions and categories.

CCT is the best platform for networking and expanding the business through practical knowledge.

