Maharashtra topped ‘custodial deaths’ in India during Covid-19 pandemic: MHA

Nagpur Police are sensitive towards the issue of custodial death, says Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar

Nagpur: In a shocking revelation, Maharashtra has reported 43 custodial deaths — highest in India — between the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai disclosed the shocking figures in Rajya Sabha. As per MHA, Maharashtra reported highest custodial deaths at 43. A total of 30 deaths were reported in Police Custody in 2021-22, while 13 died in 2020-21. Interestingly, this was the time when the world was facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra was trailed by Gujarat (40), Bihar (21), Uttar Pradesh (16) and Tamil Nadu (6) custodial deaths.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that while Sikkim and Goa reported no incident from 2017 to 2020, both the states recorded one incident of custodial death each in 2021-2022.

“Police and public order are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. It is primarily the responsibility of the State Government concerned to ensure the protection of human rights. However, the Central Government issues advisories from time to time and also has enacted the Protection of Human Rights Act (PHR), 1993, which stipulates establishment of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State Human Rights Commissions to look into alleged human rights violations by public servants,” Rai said in Rajya Sabha.

Citing information provided by the NHRC, the Minister said that in the incidents of deaths in police custody, the Commission has recommended monetary relief in 201 cases, amounting to over Rs 5.80 crore, and disciplinary action in one case.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar clarified that, deaths inside the prison are also considered as Custodial Deaths.

“Nagpur Police are sensitive towards the issue of custodial death. Any sort of violence inside custody is strictly prohibited. We’ve installed CCTVs across Police Stations to monitor the same. Nagpur cops are working to ensure no custodial deaths occured,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that when complaints of alleged human rights violations are received by the NHRC, action is taken by the Commission as per the provisions laid down under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. Workshops/ seminars are also organised by the NHRC from time to time to sensitise public servants for better understanding of human rights and, in particular, the protection of rights of persons in custody.

– Shubham Nagdeve

