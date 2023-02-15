Power Tussle: NCLT directs NVCC to bear fee & expenses of Administrator

Nagpur: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) to bear fee and expenses of administrator U C Natha (Former CCI Member), who took the charge on February 14.

The recent development came days after NCLT had asked the administrator U C Natha to carry-out special audit/ transaction audit/ forensic audit to examine and submit report on all past resolutions/ decisions/ agreements executed by NVCC.

It is pertinent to mention that NCLT had also restrained Ashwin Mehadia from day to day affairs of NVCC, under the control & supervision of the administrator.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that taking serious cognizance of blatant violations, various illegalities & irregularities committed by Ashwin Mehadia past president and his associates in management of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by its order dated January 31, 2023 had suspended the board with immediate effect and appointed U C Natha (Former CCI Member) as administrator.

Notably, the NVCC, the apex body of 13 lakh traders of Vidarbha has courted controversy after past members accused the incumbent members of malpractice.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement