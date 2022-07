Advertisement

Nagpur: Varun Rahul Zore of St Xavier School, Shree Krishna Nagar, has scored 97% in the CBSE Class X result, which declared on Friday.

Varun dedicated his success to his family and expressed gratitude to his teachers for their constant support.

Dedication to studies and continues revision, helped me securing these mark, he said.

