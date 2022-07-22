CBSE X Result: Saloni Padmagirwar of Sandipani School secures 94.6%

Advertisement

Nagpur: Saloni Rajendra Padmagirwar secured whopping 94.6% in CBSE Class X results which delayed on Friday. Saloni is a student of Sandipani School, Amravati Bypass.

Saloni’s father Rajendra Padmagirwar is builder by profession and her mother Vishakha is a fashion designer.

Sanoli aims to become doctor in future. She has stated coaching with Allen Coaching Classes for NEET preparations.

Saloni dedicated her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers whose guidance helped her prepare for the examination.

