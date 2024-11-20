CBSE Releases Date Sheet for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025

Advertisement





The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams are set to begin on February 15, 2025, and will conclude on April 4, 2025 for Class 12.

Students can check the detailed schedule on the official CBSE website. Below is an overview of key exam dates:

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Schedule 2025

Subject Exam Date Time Physics February 21, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Business Studies February 22, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Geography February 24, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Chemistry February 27, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Mass Media Studies March 7, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Mathematics March 8, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM English (Core/Elective) March 11, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Hindi (Core/Elective) March 13, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Economics March 19, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Schedule 2025

Subject Exam Date Time English February 15, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Science (086) February 20, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Social Science (087) February 25, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Hindi February 28, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM Mathematics March 10, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Practical exams for most schools will begin on January 1, 2025, while those in winter-affected areas commenced on November 5 and will continue until December 5, 2024. Theory exams are likely to start on February 15, 2025. CBSE has provided subject-specific guidelines detailing essential information, including subject codes, class details, maximum marks for theory and practicals, project work, internal assessments, and prescribed answer booklet formats.

Schools have been instructed to follow these guidelines strictly to ensure seamless exam administration.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the 2025 board exams will emphasize competency-based learning, prioritizing the practical application of knowledge over rote memorization. Competency-based questions will account for 50% of the total paper in Class 10 and 50% in Class 12, up from 40% previously. These questions will include formats like MCQs, case studies, and source-based scenarios, designed to foster critical thinking and analytical skills. Consequently, the weightage of traditional short and long-answer questions has been reduced. The total marks for each subject will remain 100, comprising theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments, as outlined in the official guidelines.

can access sample question papers for Classes 10 and 12 on the CBSE academic portal (cbseacademic.nic.in). These resources provide a comprehensive understanding of the updated question formats, marking schemes, and exam patterns, helping students better prepare for their exams.