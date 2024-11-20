Nagpur Records 60.49% Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls, Umred Leads with 70.02%

Advertisement





Nagpur: Nagpur district saw a voter turnout of 60.49% in the state assembly elections held today, according to early trends. While some polling stations are still submitting data, and postal ballots are yet to be accounted for, the current figures indicate varying levels of participation across the district’s 12 constituencies.

Voter Turnout Across Constituencies:

1. Nagpur East: 58.70%

2. Nagpur North: 58.05%

3. Nagpur South: 55.01%

4. Nagpur South West: 56.20%

5. Nagpur West: 66.00%

6. Hingna: 58.10%

7. Ramtek: 71.27%

8. Savner: 54.49%

9. Umred: 70.02%

10.Kamthi: 63.05%

11. Katol: 66.70%

12. Nagpur Central: 55.01%

Key Insights:

– Ramtek led the district with the highest turnout of 71.27%, closely followed by Umred with 70.02%.

– Savner recorded the lowest turnout at 54.49%, highlighting a regional disparity in voter engagement.

– Suburban constituencies like Kamthi and Katol showed significant participation with turnouts exceeding 63% and 66%, respectively.

The turnout figures are approximate and do not yet include postal ballots. Final data will be officially verified and shared with polling agents through Form 17C.

Despite minor technical issues, the polling process in Nagpur was conducted smoothly. These figures reflect moderate civic engagement in the district, with certain areas showing exceptional voter enthusiasm.