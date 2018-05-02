Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Jul 13th, 2020

    CBSE declares Class XII results

    Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class XII on Monday.

    The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for classes X and XII after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    As per the assessment scheme of the CBSE, students who have completed all their Class XII examinations, will be assessed based on their performance in the examinations.

    For students who wrote exams for just one or two subjects, the results will be declared on the basis of their internal, practical or project assessments, for the subjects they didn’t write the examination.

    For those who have appeared in three or more subjects, the average of marks obtained in best three subjects will be awarded to those subjects in which examinations were not conducted.

    The CBSE will give students of class 12 an option to improve their scores later through pen and paper examination when the situation is conducive.

    The results can be checked at http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbse2020_ASPNET/Result/Class12.aspx

