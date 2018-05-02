Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 13th, 2020

    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14

    Nagpur: The chain of board results declaration continues as several state and central boards have declared the result and few are still left to announce. The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for ICSE (Class 10), and ISC (Class 12), in the previous week and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce results of class 12.

    Maharashtra, Mizoram Board, Karnataka PUC will also announce their HSC results next week. Rajasthan Board will also declare the 10th, 12th Result 2020 this week. The Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result 2020 was declared on July 13 at 11.15 am.

    CBSE

    The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE in its notification earlier mentioned that the results of class 10 and 12 will be announced by July 15. The board has not mentioned any dates yet, meanwhile, the students can expect their results anytime next week. A total of 30.96 lakh (30,96,771) students can check their result through the website- cbse.nic.in.

    Maharashtra

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is also likely to announce the result of HSC, class 12 exams on Tuesday (July 14,2020). The result will be declared on its official website

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14
    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14
    Alcohol consumption in Maharashtra fall 59%: Report
    Alcohol consumption in Maharashtra fall 59%: Report
    Maha adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases in 1-day
    Maha adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases in 1-day
    Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”
    Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”
    Bail granted to Co accused in Santosh Ambekar Case
    Bail granted to Co accused in Santosh Ambekar Case
    CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor”s vehicle
    CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor”s vehicle
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार राज्याच्या पोलीस विभागात मोठे फेरबदल करणार आहे?
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार राज्याच्या पोलीस विभागात मोठे फेरबदल करणार आहे?
    Nagpur mental hosp helps reunite man with kin after 15 years
    Nagpur mental hosp helps reunite man with kin after 15 years
    COVID-19: 774 cases in Maharashtra jails, with 219 Nagpur worst-affected
    COVID-19: 774 cases in Maharashtra jails, with 219 Nagpur worst-affected
    वाढिव वीज बिल विरोधात भाजप अनुसूचित जाती मोर्चा तर्फे ‘नगारा आंदोलन’
    वाढिव वीज बिल विरोधात भाजप अनुसूचित जाती मोर्चा तर्फे ‘नगारा आंदोलन’
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0