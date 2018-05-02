Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14

Nagpur: The chain of board results declaration continues as several state and central boards have declared the result and few are still left to announce. The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for ICSE (Class 10), and ISC (Class 12), in the previous week and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce results of class 12.

Maharashtra, Mizoram Board, Karnataka PUC will also announce their HSC results next week. Rajasthan Board will also declare the 10th, 12th Result 2020 this week. The Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result 2020 was declared on July 13 at 11.15 am.

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE in its notification earlier mentioned that the results of class 10 and 12 will be announced by July 15. The board has not mentioned any dates yet, meanwhile, the students can expect their results anytime next week. A total of 30.96 lakh (30,96,771) students can check their result through the website- cbse.nic.in.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is also likely to announce the result of HSC, class 12 exams on Tuesday (July 14,2020). The result will be declared on its official website