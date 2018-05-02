    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled

    The Centre today decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations in view of the second wave of the coronavirus infections in the country.

    New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday decided against holding class 12 board exams. “It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner,” an official statement said.

    According to the reports, the Class XII results will be made as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Prime Minister Modi, during the meeting said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. “Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” PM Modi said.

    Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end, students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, All stakeholders need to show sensitivity” he added.

